Brokerages Set Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) PT at $20.33

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APLE. Oppenheimer began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

APLE opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $18.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 4.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.27%.

Insider Transactions at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $81,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 488,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,916,868.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 7,342 shares of company stock worth $117,451 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,405,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,398 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 130,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 85,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Further Reading

