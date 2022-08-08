Brokerages Set Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Target Price at $366.08

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $366.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Institutional Trading of Public Storage

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.2 %

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $331.20 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a one year low of $292.32 and a one year high of $421.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $316.49 and a 200-day moving average of $347.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.14%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

