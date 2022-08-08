Brokerages Set Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) PT at $10.78

Shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.78.

RENT has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Rent the Runway from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Rent the Runway from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Rent the Runway Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RENT opened at $4.69 on Monday. Rent the Runway has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that Rent the Runway will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Rent the Runway news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 9,383 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $42,786.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,744 shares of company stock worth $80,913. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rent the Runway

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the fourth quarter worth $27,610,000. KPCB XIV Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,529,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rent the Runway during the fourth quarter valued at $6,864,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,294,000. Finally, William Marsh Rice University acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,244,000. 69.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rent the Runway

(Get Rating)

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

Further Reading

