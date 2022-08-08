Brokerages Set Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Target Price at $25.92

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

SHLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Shoals Technologies Group

In other news, Director Ty P. Daul purchased 5,500 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,201.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $74,939.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 84,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,552.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ty P. Daul bought 5,500 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,201.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHLS opened at $23.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 461.40 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10. Shoals Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $67.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 179.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.