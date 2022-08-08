Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Brookfield Business Partners has a payout ratio of 41.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners to earn $6.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.7%.

Brookfield Business Partners stock remained flat at $24.34 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 42,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,151. Brookfield Business Partners has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $51.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average is $29.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.31). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

BBU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,337,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,399,000 after purchasing an additional 33,160 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

