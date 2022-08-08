Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Given New $43.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) had its price target boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $42.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

BEP stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,943. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

