Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BEP. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a $42.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded up $0.95 on Monday, reaching $40.20. 15,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of -77.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average of $36.20. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $41.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEP. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.3% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 33,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 28,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

