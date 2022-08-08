Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BEP. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James set a $42.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.79.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:BEP traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.12. 9,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.19 and a beta of 0.71. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.