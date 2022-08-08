Brooklyn FI LLC Has $275,000 Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,310,000 after buying an additional 2,026,477 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,472,000 after purchasing an additional 617,023 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 715.4% during the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,355,000 after buying an additional 570,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,885,239,000 after acquiring an additional 567,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,143,000 after acquiring an additional 504,363 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MUB traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.11. The company had a trading volume of 22,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,842,565. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.82. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.21 and a 1-year high of $117.54.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

