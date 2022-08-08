Brooklyn FI LLC Has $4.67 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Brooklyn FI LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,878 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 61,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 133,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,615,000 after buying an additional 65,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VWO stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.64. 263,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,622,012. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.37. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $53.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.