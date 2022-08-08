Brooklyn FI LLC Has $4.67 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Brooklyn FI LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,878 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 61,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 133,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,615,000 after buying an additional 65,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
VWO stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.64. 263,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,622,012. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.37. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $53.44.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile
The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.
