Brooklyn FI LLC Sells 2,939 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Brooklyn FI LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 56.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 18,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 139.4% during the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA ESGV traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.40. 9,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,111. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.24. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.48 and a fifty-two week high of $88.85.

