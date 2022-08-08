Brooklyn FI LLC Sells 7,452 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Brooklyn FI LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,452 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.6% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Brooklyn FI LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RWO. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 455,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,775,000 after purchasing an additional 153,518 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,277,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2,349.0% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 123,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 118,695 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,042,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,668,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,878,000 after acquiring an additional 97,215 shares in the last quarter.

RWO traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.34. The company had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,601. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $42.79 and a twelve month high of $56.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

