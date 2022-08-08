Brookmont Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Brookmont Capital Management lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.7% of Brookmont Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,868 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $175.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,361,778. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.48 and a fifty-two week high of $177.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.65 and its 200-day moving average is $169.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $242.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

