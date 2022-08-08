Brookmont Capital Management Has $2.15 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 239.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the quarter. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,365,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $966,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $2.24 on Monday, hitting $209.92. The stock had a trading volume of 46,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,704,901. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.90. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

