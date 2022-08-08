Brookmont Capital Management Has $4.21 Million Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Brookmont Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for about 2.5% of Brookmont Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.60.

Shares of AJG stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $180.30. 4,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,277. The company has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $138.37 and a 12-month high of $187.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

