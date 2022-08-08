Brookmont Capital Management Invests $200,000 in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Brookmont Capital Management acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 156,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,577,000 after buying an additional 57,052 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $563,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,373,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,255,000 after buying an additional 417,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

ATVI traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,218,589. The stock has a market cap of $63.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

