Burency (BUY) One Day Volume Hits $503,117.00

Burency (BUY) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Burency has a market cap of $896,994.05 and approximately $503,117.00 worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Burency has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,938.62 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00132041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00035993 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00069286 BTC.

Burency (CRYPTO:BUY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burency’s official website is burency.com. The official message board for Burency is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

