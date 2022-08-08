Bytecoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $28,503.00 (BCN)

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $11.02 million and approximately $28,503.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.44 or 0.00699548 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000081 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000189 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

