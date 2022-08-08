Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Trading 8.4% Higher

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.04 and last traded at $17.01. 2,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 171,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLMT shares. Cowen upped their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.36.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 4.0% during the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,431,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,429,000 after buying an additional 206,379 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1,788.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 792,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 750,621 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 40,480 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 3.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 70,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 42,784 shares during the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

