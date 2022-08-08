Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) to Hold

Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $4.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.20% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sandfire Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Sandfire Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFRRF remained flat at $3.28 during trading on Monday. Sandfire Resources has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92.

Sandfire Resources Company Profile

Sandfire Resources Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral tenements and projects in Australia and internationally. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver, as well as sulphide deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the DeGrussa copper-gold mine located in the Bryah Basin mineral province of Western Australia; and 87% interest in the Black Butte copper project situated in central Montana, the United States.

