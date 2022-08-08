Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $56.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZI. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.89.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $47.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.78, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.62. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $79.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.45 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 57,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $2,479,039.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 681,825 shares in the company, valued at $29,543,477.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 14,852 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $668,637.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,656,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,366,310.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 57,213 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $2,479,039.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 681,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,543,477.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 310,346 shares of company stock worth $13,303,170 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,909.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 190,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 180,900 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 197.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 150,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 100,162 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,257.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 134,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 124,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 36.5% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies



ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

