Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Target Price to $31.00

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LUNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Pulmonx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.43.

Pulmonx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG opened at $20.99 on Thursday. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 10.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average is $21.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.09 million, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pulmonx

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 103.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $45,540.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,945,141.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,599 shares of company stock valued at $83,012. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pulmonx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 361,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,597,000 after purchasing an additional 25,294 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,943,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,200 shares in the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 1,145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,720,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth $12,623,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,087,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,935,000 after acquiring an additional 285,580 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

