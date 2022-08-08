Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Lowered to C$34.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 28.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CWB. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 30th. CSFB lowered their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.46.

Shares of TSE CWB traded down C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$26.37. 240,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,514. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$24.11 and a 52-week high of C$41.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$26.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.52.

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$258.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$264.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones purchased 3,584 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$27.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,993.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$747,887.40. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,759 shares of company stock worth $130,586.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

