Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) PT Lowered to $2.50 at Piper Sandler

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGCGet Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 19.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.33 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.94.

Canopy Growth Price Performance

NASDAQ CGC traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 220,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,047,681. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.53. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $19.85.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGCGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.18). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 558.27%. The business had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Canopy Growth by 256.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

