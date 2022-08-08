Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,621,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 15,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT stock opened at $244.84 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $268.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.56.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.