Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,493 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,386,458,000 after acquiring an additional 757,743 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $947,274,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,439,304 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,992,000 after acquiring an additional 226,177 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Oracle by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,104,188 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $587,729,000 after purchasing an additional 736,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $77.29 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.47. The firm has a market cap of $205.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 in the last ninety days. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

