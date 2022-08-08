Capasso Planning Partners LLC Buys Shares of 15,000 Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAN traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 148,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,353,315. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.43) to €4.00 ($4.12) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Banco Santander from €4.40 ($4.54) to €4.00 ($4.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.20) to €3.00 ($3.09) in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.02) to €3.50 ($3.61) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.12) to €4.10 ($4.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.78.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

