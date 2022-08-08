Capasso Planning Partners LLC Has $196,000 Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 78,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 519,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 10,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.6 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ET. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of ET traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $10.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,167,424. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

