Capasso Planning Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,236,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,887,000 after purchasing an additional 94,311 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,590,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,372,000 after purchasing an additional 186,505 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,675,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,922,000 after acquiring an additional 21,693 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,835,000 after acquiring an additional 39,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,100,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,910,000 after acquiring an additional 274,244 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $139.29. 3,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,966. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.80 and a 12-month high of $154.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.48 and its 200-day moving average is $141.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

