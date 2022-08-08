Capasso Planning Partners LLC Purchases 14,024 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,024 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 9.8% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,742 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842,206 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,903,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,675 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,108 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.70. The company had a trading volume of 497,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,427,219. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.16. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

