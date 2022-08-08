Capasso Planning Partners LLC Purchases 1,506 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,832,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $15,127,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 44,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
IJR stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.15. The stock had a trading volume of 165,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,017,900. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.50. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45.
About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
