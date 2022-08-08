Capasso Planning Partners LLC Purchases 2,936 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises about 6.3% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $8,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,682,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,111 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 584.2% in the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 592,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,563,000 after acquiring an additional 505,970 shares during the last quarter. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,399,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 739,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,658,000 after acquiring an additional 177,764 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 242,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,812,000 after purchasing an additional 140,671 shares in the last quarter.

SLYV traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.84. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,239. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $91.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

