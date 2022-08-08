Capasso Planning Partners LLC Sells 1,790 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 2.1% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 46,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 82.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 265,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,945,000 after buying an additional 120,141 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $91,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.62. 40,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,278,593. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.44 and its 200 day moving average is $76.21. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.86 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47.

