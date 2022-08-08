Capasso Planning Partners LLC Takes Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA AVUS traded up $0.74 on Monday, reaching $71.67. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,196. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $63.22 and a 52-week high of $81.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.92 and its 200 day moving average is $71.96.

