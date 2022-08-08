Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.36, for a total transaction of $1,358,617.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,310,394.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.36, for a total transaction of $1,358,617.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,310,394.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,458 shares of company stock worth $7,547,428. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Capital One Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.93.

COF stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.49. The company had a trading volume of 15,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,240. The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $98.54 and a 1 year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

