Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.91

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$49.91 and last traded at C$49.80, with a volume of 249402 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$49.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.70.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$46.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.14.

Insider Activity at Capital Power

About Capital Power

In related news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total value of C$268,338.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at C$1,097,904.93.

(Get Rating)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.