Cappasity (CAPP) Price Down 5% Over Last Week

Cappasity (CAPP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. In the last week, Cappasity has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Cappasity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cappasity has a market cap of $475,660.59 and approximately $181,635.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cappasity alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,260.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004325 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00131859 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00035512 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00067188 BTC.

Cappasity Coin Profile

CAPP is a coin. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 865,795,081 coins and its circulating supply is 663,271,025 coins. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io. Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cappasity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cappasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cappasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.