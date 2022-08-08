Cappasity Price Tops $0.0008 (CAPP)

Cappasity (CAPP) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. In the last week, Cappasity has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Cappasity coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cappasity has a market capitalization of $498,558.35 and approximately $180,199.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,820.96 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00132112 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00035806 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00069293 BTC.

Cappasity Coin Profile

CAPP is a coin. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 865,795,081 coins and its circulating supply is 663,271,025 coins. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io. The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cappasity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

