CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) vs. United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Head-To-Head Survey

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) and CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.5% of United Community Banks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of CapStar Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of United Community Banks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of CapStar Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for United Community Banks and CapStar Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Community Banks 0 1 0 0 2.00 CapStar Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

Dividends

United Community Banks presently has a consensus price target of $36.67, suggesting a potential upside of 7.12%. CapStar Financial has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.64%. Given CapStar Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CapStar Financial is more favorable than United Community Banks.

United Community Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. CapStar Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. United Community Banks pays out 34.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CapStar Financial pays out 19.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Community Banks has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and CapStar Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares United Community Banks and CapStar Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Community Banks 30.10% 11.27% 1.18% CapStar Financial 33.89% 12.39% 1.47%

Risk & Volatility

United Community Banks has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CapStar Financial has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Community Banks and CapStar Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Community Banks $736.61 million 4.92 $269.80 million $2.41 14.20 CapStar Financial $141.14 million 3.30 $48.68 million $2.08 10.15

United Community Banks has higher revenue and earnings than CapStar Financial. CapStar Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Community Banks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

United Community Banks beats CapStar Financial on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts. It also offers lending services, including real estate, consumer, and commercial loans, to individuals, small businesses, mid-sized commercial businesses, and non-profit organizations, as well as secured and unsecured, and mortgage loans. In addition, the company originate loans partially guaranteed by the SBA and USDA loan programs. Further, it provides wealth management services comprising financial planning, customized portfolio management, and investment advice; trust services to manage fiduciary assets; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products, including life insurance, long-term care insurance, and tax-deferred annuities, as well as invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the U.S. treasury, the U.S. agency, and municipal obligations. Additionally, the company offers reinsurance on a property insurance contract; insurance agency services; brokerage services; and payment processing, merchant, wire transfer, private banking, and other related financial services. It operates through a network of 171 branches in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. United Community Banks, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Blairsville, Georgia.

About CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products. The company also provides commercial and consumer real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, consumer, PPP, and other loans. In addition, it offers mortgage banking products and services; private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of business clients and other high net worth individuals; and correspondent banking services to community banks. Further, the company provides telephone and online banking, direct deposit, mobile banking, safe deposit box, remote deposit, and cash management services for individuals, and small and medium sized businesses. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

