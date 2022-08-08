Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) vs. Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Critical Contrast

Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF – Get Rating) and Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Captor Capital and Turquoise Hill Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Captor Capital -35.71% -24.14% -16.48% Turquoise Hill Resources 28.44% 5.97% 3.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Captor Capital and Turquoise Hill Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Captor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Turquoise Hill Resources 0 3 6 0 2.67

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Turquoise Hill Resources has a consensus price target of $29.75, indicating a potential upside of 18.57%. Given Turquoise Hill Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Turquoise Hill Resources is more favorable than Captor Capital.

0.2% of Captor Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.4% of Turquoise Hill Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Captor Capital and Turquoise Hill Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Captor Capital $26.12 million 0.26 -$4.45 million ($0.28) -0.62 Turquoise Hill Resources $1.97 billion 2.56 $524.89 million $2.73 9.19

Turquoise Hill Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Captor Capital. Captor Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Turquoise Hill Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Turquoise Hill Resources beats Captor Capital on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Captor Capital

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co. brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp. and changed its name to Captor Capital Corp. in June 2017. Captor Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. in August 2012. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Rio Tinto Group.

