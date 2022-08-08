Carbon (CRBN) Price Hits $0.0251

Carbon (CRBN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Carbon has a market cap of $824,339.83 and approximately $24,136.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for $0.0251 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.43 or 0.00799767 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002252 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00014677 BTC.
Carbon Profile
Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,836,454 coins. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio.
Buying and Selling Carbon
