Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Position Raised by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 265,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,917 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $15,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $924,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $496,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $61.74. 36,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,686,587. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The company had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays cut shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.29.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

