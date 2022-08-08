Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Trading Up 10.8%

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 10.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.69 and last traded at $16.66. Approximately 16,878 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 538,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CDLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Cardlytics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cardlytics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cardlytics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.10.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,186,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,774,000 after acquiring an additional 36,875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,928,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,005,000 after acquiring an additional 23,393 shares during the last quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 1,246,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,403,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,140,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,454,000 after acquiring an additional 84,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 24.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 737,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after acquiring an additional 145,544 shares during the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.
