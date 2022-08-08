Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The stock had previously closed at $46.98, but opened at $45.59. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now has a $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00. Carvana shares last traded at $49.12, with a volume of 58,010 shares.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $142.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $140.00 to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $225.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Get Carvana alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux bought 14,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.09 per share, with a total value of $435,260.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 78,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux bought 14,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.09 per share, with a total value of $435,260.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 78,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Danforth Quayle bought 18,750 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.14 per share, for a total transaction of $733,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,197,008 shares of company stock valued at $47,538,049 in the last 90 days. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Carvana Stock Up 6.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Carvana by 15.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,901,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,746 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 109,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 18,327 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 137,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 84,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,069,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Carvana by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 19,974 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.79.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.60). Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 144.51%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.