Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Up 16%

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) rose 16% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.30 and last traded at $20.30. Approximately 40,544 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,672,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SAVA shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Thursday.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Cassava Sciences Trading Up 10.8 %

The company has a market cap of $777.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.50.

Institutional Trading of Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

(Get Rating)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.