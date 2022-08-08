Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Up 16%

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2022

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVAGet Rating) rose 16% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.30 and last traded at $20.30. Approximately 40,544 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,672,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SAVA shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Thursday.

Cassava Sciences Trading Up 10.8 %

The company has a market cap of $777.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.50.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cassava Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

(Get Rating)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.