Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 77.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $2,291,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Celanese by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Celanese by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Celanese by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Celanese from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $110.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.46. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.74 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.43. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.02 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.16%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

