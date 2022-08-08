Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) PT Lowered to $60.00

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

CENTA traded up $1.18 on Monday, hitting $42.69. 1,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,664. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $52.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Central Garden & Pet

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $305,244.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,742,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,785,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 514.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 38,762 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

(Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Featured Stories

