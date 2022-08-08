Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Gap Up to $33.47

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.47, but opened at $43.21. Cerevel Therapeutics shares last traded at $38.12, with a volume of 14,457 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CERE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Up 14.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.56.

Insider Activity

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,234,000.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

