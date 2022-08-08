Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CDAY. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.50.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $65.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of -127.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.28. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,250,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 22.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,994,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,243 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 377.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after acquiring an additional 649,656 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 12,071.5% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 523,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,819,000 after acquiring an additional 519,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 914,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,532,000 after acquiring an additional 436,440 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

