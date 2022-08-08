Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on CDAY. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.50.
Ceridian HCM Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $65.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of -127.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.28. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Institutional Trading of Ceridian HCM
Ceridian HCM Company Profile
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ceridian HCM (CDAY)
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
- Can Airbnb Still Thrive in a Recession?
- ConocoPhillips Shares Advance On Strong Q2 Revenue
- What to Expect from the Markets in a Recession
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.