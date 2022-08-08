Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CDAY. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Ceridian HCM from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $65.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of -127.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $43.23 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ceridian HCM

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 785.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 99,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after buying an additional 88,550 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000.

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.